VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $34.63 Average PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $419,932,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

