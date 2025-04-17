Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $37,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,966,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,011,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

