VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 150,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 60,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

