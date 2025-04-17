Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.58). Approximately 514,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 133,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.70 ($0.58).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £24.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.26.

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Wines UK had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Wines UK PLC will post 3.6429872 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

