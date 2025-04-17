Visionary (NYSE:GV) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 69,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,627,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Visionary to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Visionary Holdings Inc provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

