Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,476,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

