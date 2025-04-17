Wedbush Estimates Tripadvisor’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the travel company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.79, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,533,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 676,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

