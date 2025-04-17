Wedbush Forecasts Amazon.com’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.9% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

