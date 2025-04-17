Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Airbnb Earnings

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,959,600. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,607 shares of company stock valued at $280,762,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Airbnb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 341,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

