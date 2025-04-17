Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apple

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAPL. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

AAPL opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

