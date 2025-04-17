Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at $100.76 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.144 dividend. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.