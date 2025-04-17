Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000.

GSEW opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.25. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

