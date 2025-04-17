What is Cormark’s Forecast for Lundin Gold FY2025 Earnings?

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$56.90 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.14 and a 1-year high of C$57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total value of C$237,321.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,984. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

