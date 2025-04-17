What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for RPM Q1 Earnings?

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. RPM International has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $141.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

