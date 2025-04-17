What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Ur-Energy Q1 Earnings?

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

