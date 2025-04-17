What is William Blair’s Estimate for Neogen FY2025 Earnings?

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEOG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $997.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,171,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,939,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

