Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.36 and last traded at $183.36. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Trading Halts Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.