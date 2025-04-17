Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.36 and last traded at $183.36. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.40.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.51.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

