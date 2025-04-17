William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $18.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.00. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $306.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.04. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.