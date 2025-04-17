William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Nasdaq Earnings

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

