William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for CBOE Earnings

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $8.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $217.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $234.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.20. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.