William Blair Predicts StoneX Group Q1 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,718.48. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

