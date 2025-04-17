WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,036,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $42,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.26.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

