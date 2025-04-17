World Kinect (WKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on World Kinect

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.