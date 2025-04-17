XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) vs. CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility and Risk

XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get XChange TEC.INC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A CorVel 10.12% 32.22% 17.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XChange TEC.INC and CorVel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC $288.37 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A CorVel $871.31 million 6.90 $76.25 million $1.70 68.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats XChange TEC.INC on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.