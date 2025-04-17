Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Position Decreased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,102,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 477,231 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 699,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 284,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Our Latest Report on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.