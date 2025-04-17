Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

