Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

