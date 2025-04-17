ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.17. 100,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,159,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
ZenaTech Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZenaTech
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZenaTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.
ZenaTech Company Profile
ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.
