ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,787.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 285,484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 268,387 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

