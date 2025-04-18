1,351,880 Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,351,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Price Performance

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

