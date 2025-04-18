21,718 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MARA by 1,726.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 716,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 677,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MARA by 2,004.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 633,829 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 6.10. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. Analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

