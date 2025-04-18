5,830 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $497,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,524,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXNM

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.