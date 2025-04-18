Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115,663 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Agenus worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agenus by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.08 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

