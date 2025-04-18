Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $58,995,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $4,457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

