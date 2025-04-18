Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,073,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 620,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after buying an additional 287,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 256,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 433.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

