Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hut 8 Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

