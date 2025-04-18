Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $205.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $3,281,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

