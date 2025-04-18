Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

