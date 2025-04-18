Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $124.95

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC
Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
BPMC stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $121.90.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blueprint Medicines
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.