Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $124.95

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.95.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $250,458.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,385.26. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,187. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.