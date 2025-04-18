Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $741,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

