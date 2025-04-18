Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $21,099,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 899,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 503,114 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

