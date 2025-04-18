Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $235.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20,372.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $219,829,700,000 after acquiring an additional 93,886,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,074,372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

