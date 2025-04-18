Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

