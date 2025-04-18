Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 124.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Archrock by 94.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,358,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

