Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $2,586,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $21,365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after buying an additional 1,562,018 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.