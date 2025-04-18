Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

