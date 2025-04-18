Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 25,258 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,258 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

