Bank of America Begins Coverage on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. UMB Financial has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

