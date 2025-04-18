Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,911 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of URNM opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.