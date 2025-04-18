Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,671 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

